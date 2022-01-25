Amy Schneider Now Has the 2nd-Highest Winning Streak in 'Jeopardy!' History

That title had previously been held by graduate student Matt Amodio, whose 38-game streak ended in October 2021 (the two will face off in the next Tournament of Champions). The all-time record belongs to legend Ken Jennings, who won 74 consecutive games in 2004 and has a front-row seat to Schneider's ascendancy as the current guest host of the show.

After Schneider won last night's game—despite answering incorrectly in Final Jeopardy—Jennings announced the milestone onstage as the audience applauded.

"It still feels unreal," Schneider said in a statement. "Knowing that I had this chance, I was definitely thinking about it. Then Ken said it, and I thought, 'Alright, I just accomplished this huge thing' and it was pretty great."