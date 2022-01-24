Bryce Savoy and Legendvry Want to Win for Oakland in ‘Alotta That’

Welcome to Pass the Aux, where KQED Arts & Culture brings you our favorite new tracks by Bay Area artists. Check out past entries and submit a song for future coverage here.

Oakland is more than Lake Merritt and sideshows; there are plenty of other gems in the ’hood. The music video to Bryce Savoy’s “Alotta That,” (directed by G Maly) takes viewers to the landmark locations of Skyline High School’s gymnasium, Montclair Park’s tennis courts and the Lake Chabot Golf Course. These places play host as East Oakland’s Bryce Savoy and North Oakland’s Legendvry trade bars on the uptempo track, with heavy drums and smooth synths produced by Drew Banga. (Banga, an ever-active producer extraordinaire, is known for his work with G-Eazy, Kamaiyah and, most recently, Ne-Yo.)

“If I win that’s a win for the block, for the city, and the whole region / If I stop then I’m not breathing,” says Savoy in the second verse. There’s a lot of truth to those bars, as Savoy is a vocal community advocate and member of The Black Neighborhood community service collective.