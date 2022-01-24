KQED is a proud member of
Bryce Savoy and Legendvry Want to Win for Oakland in ‘Alotta That’

Pendarvis Harshaw
Two hip-hop artists play basketball on an indoor court.
Bryce Savoy and Legendvry in the music video for "Alotta That."  (Courtesy of the artists )

Welcome to Pass the Aux, where KQED Arts & Culture brings you our favorite new tracks by Bay Area artists. Check out past entries and submit a song for future coverage here.

Oakland is more than Lake Merritt and sideshows; there are plenty of other gems in the ’hood. The music video to Bryce Savoy’s “Alotta That,” (directed by G Maly) takes viewers to the landmark locations of Skyline High School’s gymnasium, Montclair Park’s tennis courts and the Lake Chabot Golf Course. These places play host as East Oakland’s Bryce Savoy and North Oakland’s Legendvry trade bars on the uptempo track, with heavy drums and smooth synths produced by Drew Banga. (Banga, an ever-active producer extraordinaire, is known for his work with G-Eazy, Kamaiyah and, most recently, Ne-Yo.)

“If I win that’s a win for the block, for the city, and the whole region /  If I stop then I’m not breathing,” says Savoy in the second verse. There’s a lot of truth to those bars, as Savoy is a vocal community advocate and member of The Black Neighborhood community service collective.

“Alotta That” is a single off Savoy's King Diamond project, which dropped in December and also features the well-written tracks “Granny Said” and “Selfish” featuring Mai Nicole. The project is a follow-up to Savoy’s 2020 project, Neighborhood Diamonds, and is a continuation of his appreciation of the hidden gems that reside in our community.

