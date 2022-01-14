'Reframed' Revisits Marilyn Monroe's Life and Legacy, From an All-Women Point of View

Schiller does appear in Reframed, but here he's talking about Monroe's acute awareness of the camera—how she posed, what images she selected and how she used them to enhance and leverage her own celebrity status.

But most of the time, the voices we hear in this new documentary are female. Actor Jessica Chastain narrates, and an all-women editorial team headed by Sam Starbuck reexamines Marilyn's movies, marriages and career moves from her point of view. And we hear from women film critics and historians, including the always informative Alicia Malone from Turner Classic Movies.

We also hear from several women actors. Some younger ones share why they find Marilyn inspirational both on and off the screen. And peers like Joan Collins and Ellen Burstyn, who competed in the same sexist studio system as Marilyn did in the 1950s, reflect on how women were treated in Hollywood back then. It's a revelatory new take on some familiar ground.