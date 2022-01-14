'Reframed' Revisits Marilyn Monroe's Life and Legacy, From an All-Women Point of View

The year 2022 marks the 60th anniversary of the death of Marilyn Monroe, one of cinema's most iconic, examined and enduring sex symbols. To commemorate the occasion, CNN is rolling out the new four-part documentary series, Reframed: Marilyn Monroe, which takes a very different, and original, approach to its subject.
During her career, and for decades after her death, Marilyn was objectified, scrutinized and judged—mostly by male writers, biographers and historians. The 1973 book, Marilyn: A Biography, paired a skeevy, sexist essay by Norman Mailer with pictures of the actress taken by photographer Lawrence Schiller.