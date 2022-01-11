Amy Schneider’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Run is Breaking Barriers for Women and Trans People

Schneider was also quick to brush off the widely reported robbery she was subjected to, at gunpoint, on Jan. 2. She tweeted only that she would be a little less active on social media as she got the contents of her wallet back in order. (“I’m fine,” she wrote.)

What’s more, a December essay for Defector titled “How I Got Smart” proved Schneider to be disarmingly self-aware, and in possession of a charming sense of humor. In it, she noted:

Given my traditional Catholic upbringing, I obviously can’t just let somebody compliment me without resistance. If I just go around letting people praise me willy-nilly, what’s next? Having self-worth? Pursuing my dreams? Pre-marital sex?!?!

She went on:

I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst ... I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with ... mixed results.)

So what’s next for Amy Schneider? Well, as of yesterday, she’s only three wins away from matching James Holzhauer’s record and nine wins from matching Matt Amodio’s. Ken Jennings’ 74-game streak will prove a little tougher to beat. If she manages it though, the Bay—and the rest of the country—will surely be cheering her on.