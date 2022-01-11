HBO's 'Euphoria' is More Than a Parent's Worst Nightmare. It's a Creative Triumph

Much of this episode feels inspired by director Martin Scorsese's style in crime epics like Goodfellas—perhaps because of the liberal use of classic rock hits, sweeping camera angles, quick cuts, gangster activities or the appearance of Sopranos co-star Kathrine Narducci as Fezco's hardcore, gun-toting grandmother.

But as the ginger-haired drug dealer's story reaches the modern day—and we see Fezco negotiating a tense drug deal with suppliers who demand he and his friends strip naked to prove they aren't informants—Levinson's ability to make audiences feel what the characters are experiencing is masterful and discomfiting, all at once.

The characters bring a tangle of storylines to the second season. Rue is trying desperately to convince most of her family and friends that she is sober, though she most certainly isn't. Chief among those she's lying to is young, transgender girl Jules Vaughn (played by Hunter Schafer); the two had planned to run away together at the end of last season until Rue balked. In the second season, they are trying to build a romantic relationship, but Rue's barely-hidden addictions are an unspoken impediment.

Meanwhile, Jacob Elordi's toxic football star Nate is caught between on-again, off-again girlfriend Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) and troubled blonde knockout Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney). Turns out, Nate's terrible behavior is fueled by anger against his philandering dad Cal, played by Grey's Anatomy alum Eric Dane. And Cal's story as a tortured man struggling with his sexuality is given a breathtaking backstory in this season's third episode that will make you rethink a character depicted as a towering jerk.

These stories and several more are told with a gutsy, explicit flair, forcing the viewer to face the brutal reality of each character's pain, along with their poignant emotions. In particular, Rue's struggle to deal with her desire to get high—culminating in a tour de force story focused on her character in episode five—gets at the debilitating reality of addiction in a way few other shows match.

Depictions which bring a warning

Watching this can be so unsettling that Zendaya issued a warning on social media before the show's return Sunday, noting that Euphoria is for mature audiences and "deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch."