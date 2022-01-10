Actor and Comedian Bob Saget Dies at 65

"I don't even know what to say about Bob Saget. I loved him and was so lucky to work with someone so funny, soulful and kind," said How I Met Your Mother co-creator Craig Thomas.

Saget also had credits as a director, with his most notable being the cult favorite movie Dirty Work from 1998 with Norm Macdonald.

Saget was a stand-up comedian as well, having started at age 17, he wrote in his 2014 memoir Dirty Daddy. His jokes were known to be dirty — a marked contrast to his Full House character's loving and wholesome father persona.

"In my career I've had the fortune of being able to work continually in radically diverse creative worlds," he wrote. "By day I've done some of the most family-friendly TV imaginable. Then, often in the same day, I've gone onstage in the L.A. comedy clubs and whirled off with an adolescent's delight about my grandma's projectile diarrhea."

Saget's 2014 comedy album That's What I'm Talkin' About was nominated for a Grammy.

Saget also advocated for people facing scleroderma, a chronic autoimmune disease. His sister, Gay Saget, died of the disease in her 40s.

In his memoir, Saget said jokes have helped him deal with tragedy. And he offered what could have been his own parting words in the book's introduction.

"The goal of living a full life is so, at its end, you'll have learned some things along the journey," he wrote. "I'm nowhere near the end yet, but I've already had some incredible experiences. I've met and worked with some amazing people, I've lived, I've loved, I've cried ... and through it all, I did it my way."