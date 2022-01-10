The Residents’ New Book Illustrates 50 Years of Art-Rock Weirdness

Though it was created with the active participation of The Residents and their appropriately named management group, The Cryptic Corporation, the book itself was initiated by Tanner, who made his way into their circle through another similarly unclassifiable group that he works with closely.

“I’ve been Ween’s primary designer for over 15 years, and all of their self-released albums were distributed through MVD,” Tanner says, referring to the entertainment company. “After I had started producing books and realized that MVD was also working with The Residents, I asked for an introduction.”

From there, Tanner was allowed access to The Residents’ voluminous archives. “Digging through those old boxes was my version of visiting Disneyland,” he says.

He unearthed all manner of ephemera, including the legendary rejection letters the group received after submitting their demo tapes to Warner Brothers Records’ merchandising director, Hal Halverstadt. “I hate to tell you this,” reads one, “but Baby Sex”—the group’s now-fabled 1971 demo—“did not (repeat, did not) set Burbank on its ear.”

Other surprises include some stark digital visuals that the group put together in 1992 as a proposal to turn their 1979 album Eskimo, an unsettling ambient work, into an opera, and pictures of a prototype video game for the Atari 2600 based on their 1981 album The Mark of the Mole.

Tanner also didn’t shy away from including the controversial album art and promotional photos for the group’s second album, The Third Reich ’n Roll. The former includes a cartoon of American Bandstand host Dick Clark in a Nazi uniform, and the latter finds the band members dressed up as oversized swastikas. All of it tied into the concept for the album—the original liner notes are a snarky treatise on the ways “rock and roll has brainwashed the youth of the world,” and the music is made up of heavily edited and deconstructed versions of pop hits like “The Twist” and “Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag.” Still, the album was originally banned in Germany, and a window display announcing its release caused a protest at a Berkeley record shop.

“I knew I was going to deal with a few taboo artifacts before taking this project on,” says Tanner. “But ultimately, the use of Nazi symbols by The Residents in 1976 was done as satire and in no way represents our or their support for that ideology. It’s unfortunate that there’s been an unironic resurgence of this iconography, and that it’s no longer just history but evidence of a current threat within the U.S. and abroad.”

What is not included in A Sight For Sore Eyes is any kind of critical essays or liner notes to walk the uninitiated through this period of The Residents’ past. (That work was already done by the 2015 documentary The Theory of Obscurity.) Instead, Tanner peppers short quotes and tributes from artists that have worked directly with the group or cite them as an influence.

It’s an appropriately motley bunch. The Zach Hill quote above is taken from the book, and he’s joined by Pee-Wee Herman creator Paul Reubens, “Weird Al” Yankovic, XTC’s Andy Partridge, Dan Deacon and Ween co-founder Aaron Freeman, who says that hearing “Constantinople,” a track from the Residents’ 1978 EP Duck Stab, “fucked up the way I hear music.”

When it comes to the legacy of this singular American ensemble, there’s really no higher praise than that.