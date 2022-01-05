'The Book of Boba Fett' Adds an Impressive Chapter to the 'Star Wars' Saga

That's what Jon Favreau, the creator of The Book of Boba Fett, is doing with this new Disney+ fantasy series. Favreau directed the first Iron Man movie, the one that established the modern Marvel superhero universe. He also created The Mandalorian, so he's already worked that same magic for the Star Wars universe as well. And with his new Boba Fett spinoff, he does it again, impressively.

You can get way, way deep into the weeds describing and dissecting this Star Wars stuff—after all, there's close to 50 years of onscreen history—but I'll try not to. All you need to know, really, is that Boba Fett is a bounty hunter who first showed up in The Empire Strikes Back, and appeared to die in the next film, Return of the Jedi. Decades later, in a series of Star Wars movie prequels, Boba Fett's father was introduced, played by Temuera Morrison.

On TV, Morrison now plays the role of the son, Boba Fett—first in The Mandalorian, and also in this new series. In The Mandalorian, Boba and his fellow bounty hunter, Fennec, helped rescue Baby Yoda from its evil captors—and reappeared, in a teaser clip at the end of last season, to kill another Star Wars villain, a descendant of Jabba the Hut. I know, that seems pretty deep into the weeds already, but stay with me. These are the building blocks for The Book of Boba Fett.