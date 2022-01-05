KQED is a proud member of
We Are All Elmo: The Puppet's Very Relatable Feud With a Rock Just Went Viral

Elizabeth Blair
Elmo, the fuzzy red 'Sesame Street' puppet, poses with his mouth open and his hands holding either side of his face.
Elmo from 'Sesame Street' directly after Rocco landed on his last damn nerve. Probably. (Victoria Will/AP)

Elmo losing his last nerve feels so good right now. With omicron raging and the prospect of more mass shutdowns, the beloved Muppet yelling about his pal Zoe's pet rock—"Rocco's just a rock!"—is downright cathartic. Thank you to Twitter user @wumbooty for sharing this video clip, which is now trending. We too have tears in our eyes from laughing.

To Sesame Workshop, this is Episode 4077 from May 3, 2004, titled "Elmo feels he's treated unfairly by Rocco" and written by Christine Ferraro. But to us, this episode could be called "We are Elmo."

This Sesame Street episode is, of course, some kind of lesson in sharing and waiting your turn. Zoe asks if she can join Elmo's playdate with their friend Gabi, and brings along her rock friend, Rocco. When Elmo wants to say the alphabet, Zoe says Rocco wants to jump. They compromise. When Elmo wants to go next on the tire swing, Zoe says no; it's Rocco's turn. But when Zoe won't let Elmo take Rocco's oatmeal cookie (because, hey, rocks can't eat), Elmo can't take it anymore. "Rocco's a rock, Zoe. Rocco won't know the difference."

As of this writing, @wumbooty's Tweet has over 112,000 likes and counting. "Elmo ended him when he said 'Rocco shouldn't talk with his mouth full' at the end of this segment," tweets Helio Carrasco. "Elmo vs Rocco has been one of my favorite battles while watching SS with my kid." User @KoolKat wonders: "Was Elmo always like this?" And @ShariAnnSG, speaking our minds: "Idk if I should've found this thread as funny as I did!!"

How about we split the difference and say: We're all pretty fed up with everything right now, and Elmo is the perfect red vessel for our frustrations.

