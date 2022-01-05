We Are All Elmo: The Puppet's Very Relatable Feud With a Rock Just Went Viral

To Sesame Workshop, this is Episode 4077 from May 3, 2004, titled "Elmo feels he's treated unfairly by Rocco" and written by Christine Ferraro. But to us, this episode could be called "We are Elmo."

This Sesame Street episode is, of course, some kind of lesson in sharing and waiting your turn. Zoe asks if she can join Elmo's playdate with their friend Gabi, and brings along her rock friend, Rocco. When Elmo wants to say the alphabet, Zoe says Rocco wants to jump. They compromise. When Elmo wants to go next on the tire swing, Zoe says no; it's Rocco's turn. But when Zoe won't let Elmo take Rocco's oatmeal cookie (because, hey, rocks can't eat), Elmo can't take it anymore. "Rocco's a rock, Zoe. Rocco won't know the difference."