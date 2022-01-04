David Bowie Joins Constellation of Stars Selling Off Back Catalogs for Galactic Sums

Springsteen sold his entire back catalog—including songwriting and recordings—to Sony Music Group, according to a Dec. 16 announcement. Industry reports placed the purchase at north of $500 million.

Even before the official announcement of the purchase in May, Sony Music Group's chairman, Rob Stringer, told investors he's spent about $1.5 billion just on music acquisitions since the beginning of the year.

"Including rights to some of the most iconic artists of all time, such as Paul Simon," he gloated.

Serona Elton used to work with the major labels. Now she's a professor and associate dean at the University of Miami Frost School of Music. She compares being a celebrity musician with a catalog of hits to owning property someplace like Austin, Texas. "It's scorching hot," she exclaims. "Hot, hot, hot!"

"All of a sudden the market is crazy and everyone's paying ridiculous sums of money," she says. "And people worry it's a bubble. Maybe it's the right time to sell."

But we're talking about huge musicians who are not exactly starving artists, and famously careful about creative control. Why sell off so much of their precious back catalogs?

"The pandemic is part of it," explains Tatiana Cirisano, a music analyst at MIDiA Research. "Touring has been stalled for some time. It could be stalled again. "