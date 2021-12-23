Writer Joan Didion, Whose ‘Electric Anxiety’ Inspired a Generation, has Died at 87

But there’s also death. She wrote about her husband’s 2003 death in The Year of Magical Thinking, and when their daughter, Quintana, died two years later, Didion struggled with that subject in Blue Nights. Behind all those topics and places was the writer’s steady, astute, mournful, anxious voice.

“It’s just thrumming with anxiety,” Prose says. “Every sentence has a kind of electric anxiety and it’s partly what makes you pay such close attention. I mean, you’re just waiting for something to explode and then it doesn’t and you keep reading.”

Meanwhile, Didion kept writing with her nervous pen. It was itself an act of bravery.

“Everything makes her anxious,” Prose says. “And yet she goes to [El] Salvador; she goes to Miami; she goes to Las Vegas; she travels all around California; she visits the Panthers; she visits the hippies. It’s anxiety and it’s at the same time transcending the anxiety, which pretty much describes what it takes for any of us to get through the day.”

Didion recognized that the physical and psychological landscapes she described were desolate. “I am more attracted to the underside of the tapestry,” she said. “I tend to always look for the wrong side, the bleak side. I mean, I have since I was a child.”

She once said, “We tell ourselves stories in order to live,” and the ones she told were dark truths. “I’m rather a slow study and I came late to the apprehension that there was a void at the center of experience.”

An Unlikely Member Of The Hollywood Establishment

Before moving to New York City in the 1980s, Didion and her husband, John Gregory Dunne, spent years in Los Angeles. There, they wrote screenplays together: The Panic in Needle Park, the Barbra Streisand remake of A Star is Born, Up Close & Personal with Robert Redford and Michelle Pfeiffer.

As screenwriters, as well as novelists and journalists, Didion and Dunne were part of the Hollywood establishment. But Prose says you never feel the movie star-ness of Southern California in Didion’s writing—especially not in her personal essays.

“You do feel that neurotic presence,” she says. “The person struggling to meet the deadline; the person with the migraine; the person who can barely get out of bed in the morning; the person for whom writing is a kind of torment; the person for whom just the California light is almost too much to bear.”

It all sounds so “down,” but until the last years Didion denied any personal fragility assumed by her readers. In real life, she was small, thin, pale and un-California-looking. But in 1977 she said her physical size was deceptive: “I’m very healthy. I eat a lot. I don’t cry a lot.”

And she wrote a lot. In her fiction, she relied on images that she said came into her mind. Then Didion the writer had to figure out what was going on in them. “If you lie low enough and stay quiet enough,” she said, “and if you don’t talk to very many people and you keep your central nervous system from shorting out, these pictures come to you. And then you try to find out what they mean.”

A generation of journalists were influenced by those explorations, and a generation of fiction and memoir readers were drawn in and enlightened. Didion, a chronicler of cultural truths and fictions, observed her world intensely. She provided clarity.