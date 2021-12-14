Son of Paper Raps for SF’s Immigrant Past and Future

After releasing a slew of catchy singles and his debut album, Paper Mache, in 2019, Shin has built a niche following with his soulful, singable tracks that draw from K-hip-hop, 2000s American R&B and golden-era hip-hop. K-hip-hop emerged from dance clubs during the 1980s, and Korea’s hip-hop dancers became more famous than the rappers. And unlike its American counterpart, it was a music focused on playful rhythms and pop-forward appeal rather than messages about street life.

“That’s where my verses come from. It’s trying to genre bend, and I don’t think it fits into any one of those boxes completely,” says Shin. “That’s what happens when you grow up in the Bay—it all just gets mixed up into one.”

Shin’s early records boast this sort of interest and pride in his Asian background. “LINSANITY” pays tribute to Jeremy Lin, the only Taiwanese player in NBA history who also happens to be from the Bay Area. On “Soju Over Ice,” Shin jokes that Korean liquor is overpriced in the United States despite only costing a few bucks in Korea.

Shin’s new EP, Always Autumn, is perhaps the most polished example of a music that isn’t singular, but happily vacillates somewhere between these various modes. Songs like “On My Way” showcase a smooth, neo-soul vibe, while “Phonograph” is reminiscent of a Korean love song in English. The lead single, “Always,” is a lush, bilingual duet ready for airplay, whereas the opening joint, “Autumn,” features piano-laced jazz with the clever wordplay of a boom-bap lyricist. From track to track, the emerging artist demonstrates a range of vocal harmonies and well-selected features that pronounce his album’s overall soundscape of love, heartbreak and rebirth.

The album is a conceptual reflection of the fall season, a time of growth, change, browning leaves and an extended darkness that follows the joy of spring and summer. Though it only features five tracks—and a bevy of appearances, including co-conspirators Rymeezee, Debset, Chinoe and Seba—it feels matured, full-bodied and cohesive, demonstrating Son of Paper’s ability to poeticize harmoniously over a spectrum of upbeat and smooth instrumentals.

Regardless of categorization, his music slaps with a new-school Bay Area energy, while infusing a sense of playful lightness and meditative contemplation that feels in line with Korea’s pop aesthetic.

“There’s just so much nostalgia and sadness in the project, but also the determination to succeed,” he says. “The best part about music is that it’s not just about what I or my featured artists are saying. I’m most excited to see how people draw different meanings from it for themselves.”

rior to Shin, I hadn't really listened to anything that could be considered K-hip-hop or K-R&B. Shin is careful not to claim the genre as his own, though, since he says he “hasn’t been grinding in the actual Korean scene” to be considered a true K-hip-hop artist. Instead, he respects the hustle of influential talents like Jay Park, Dean and DPR Live—who he credits as some of the major Korean rappers who have helped to shape the scope of his music.