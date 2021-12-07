'Drive My Car' May Be the Most Absorbing Ride You Take All Year

But when he gets there, he learns that, per safety regulations, the festival has assigned him a personal driver: a quiet 20-something woman named Misaki, played by Tôko Miura. Kafuku is at first reluctant to hand over the keys to his car, but Misaki turns out to be an excellent driver. She maintains a respectful silence during their rides while Kafuku goes over the play by listening to Oto's cassette tapes.

It may not surprise you to learn that Kafuku and Misaki become friends, or that Misaki turns out to be guarding some sad secrets of her own. But nothing about Drive My Car feels obvious. Both Nishijima and Miura give revelatory performances as two people who are in no hurry to reveal themselves—to each other, or to the audience.

While their characters' relationship is the heart of the movie, it's only one part of it. There have been countless films about the porous boundaries between life and art, but offhand I can't remember too many that so rigorously dramatized the life of an artist. Hamaguchi immerses us in Kafuku's audition, casting and rehearsal process, which is especially fascinating because this Uncle Vanya is a multi-lingual production. It may sound challenging for a bunch of actors to connect onstage while performing in a mix of Japanese, Mandarin, Korean and Korean sign language. Then again, Hamaguchi seems to suggest, how much do people speaking the same language really understand each other?