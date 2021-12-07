With the ‘Moves’ NFT Series, Visual Artists and Musicians Lift Each Other Up

Rapper and producer Heno, whose piece for Moves will debut on Dec. 10, is also very interested making the NFT space more accessible. “I feel like information is the difference between doing something right and not doing something at all sometimes. There are a lot of dope, talented people who don’t even have access to be able to mint,” Heno shares.

Beyond access to information, the sheer cost of minting an NFT can be a barrier for artists. Gas fees can be notoriously high, and are required to execute any transaction on the Ethereum blockchain platform (including minting, buying or even collecting funds from a sale).

“That’s why I point people in the right direction or put my folks on, because I think that it’s important to empower folks to be able to actually make a living off their work,” Heno says. “And seeing folks do that for others has been really telling of the type of people that are in this space and what they're what they're trying to do, because it's so open for collaboration.”

Similar to “NympheaMoves,” Heno’s piece will feature a virtual version of him dancing to his single “Parallel Timelines (ft. Mick Jenkins).” Heno’s genesis, or first-ever, NFT by the same name sold in mid-November for 0.5 ETH ($2,181.47 at the time of publication), and he’s already raised 3.75 ETH (or over $16,200) in crowdfunded donations for his upcoming album. He hopes his work will open a new path for redefining how artists look at and value their work beyond traditional systems.

One tangible example is an NFT smart contract: rather than spending thousands in legal fees to determine royalties, musicians can put together a simple, easy-to-understand contract that stipulates how earnings are handled. “Just like how it should be,” Heno exclaims. “It’s like, why are we subscribing to certain systems that just don't fucking make sense anymore? It's exciting to again be on the cusp of seeing and understanding our value, and [to] be able to empower other folks—especially marginalized folks—to do the same.”

For Morris, accessibility is at the core of Moves and all her work in the web3 space. “It’s extremely important in order to not just mirror and repeat the systems that already exist,” she says. “And you can already see that the people who are making the most money in the tech space are the wealthy, white men that have been in the space for a long time and can afford to put their savings into risky things.”

Beyond digital works alone, Morris is looking to expand to different platforms to increase accessibility for different audiences. Platforms built on Tezos (another cryptocurrency rising in popularity) have very cheap fees, and the cryptocurrency is one of the least damaging to the environment. And ones like POAP cross the line between the virtual and reality by letting users mint proof-of-attendance tokens for events.