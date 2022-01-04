Dance into the New Year With 6 Super How-To Videos

In this hula tutorial, Honolulu Kumu Hula (hula instructor) Snowbird Bento and the dancers from her hālau hula (hula school), Ka Pā Hula O Ka Lei Lehua, demonstrate wāwae (foot) and lima (hand) movements. They dance to the song “This is the Rain,” composed by Kumu Hula Johnny Lum Ho. Kumu Johnny passed it down to Kumu Snowbird, who now uses the song to teach the basics of hula ‘auana movements to kids and beginners.

Los Angeles pro roller skater Alicia Reason breaks down some classic jam skate moves, including the crazy legs, moonwalk, electric slide, and spread eagle, then puts them together in a dance routine for you to follow.

Learn a basic tap sequence with Vanessa Sanchez, a San Francisco dancer and founder of La Mezcla, a dance company made up of women tap and zapateado dancers. La Mezcla brings these two dance forms with African diasporic roots together in theatrical stage performances to tell stories about people of color and social justice.

From the paseo to the marullo, learn a few basic steps of bomba with Afro-Puerto Rican dancer Mar Cruz in Loíza, Puerto Rico. Mar and her sister María represent a new movement of Afro Latinos who are reclaiming their cultural traditions to celebrate Black pride and acknowledge the island’s complex history of racism. Jump into el batey and move to the beat of the drums as Mar leads you through a few fundamental movements of seis corrido style bomba. ¡A bailar!

Learn how to Beat Ya Feet in this dance tutorial with Kevin “Noodlez” Davis and Tierra “Poca” Parham. They, along with their mentor John “Crazy Legz” Pearson, are part of a movement to keep this unique part of Washington, D.C. culture alive. Beat Ya Feet, danced in the streets, backyards and go-go clubs of Black D.C., is making a comeback thanks to their motivated dance crew and #DontmuteDC, the people-powered movement against gentrification. The dance is a bouncy, fast-moving tribute to the insurmountable spirit of the DMV (D.C.-Maryland-Virginia).

