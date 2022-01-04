KQED is a proud member of
If Cities Could Dance: A Video Series

Dance into the New Year With 6 Super How-To Videos

Jenny Oh
Seven dancers pose in front of a pink city skyline with the words If Cities Could Dance superimposed over them.
From hula to house dance, learn some new moves with If Cities Could Dance. (KQED)

Ready to shake off the old year, burn off some holiday calories and jumpstart your New Year’s resolutions? These six short dance tutorials will help get you moving and motivated for 2022. Choose from house, hula, roller skating, tap, bomba and Beat Ya Feet. And be sure to subscribe to KQED Arts on YouTube to watch our new season premiering Jan. 19–with new videos dropping every other Wednesday!

House Dance Tutorial with Philly’s JustSole and Queen Dinita

Learn four flowy house dance moves—the chase, the heel toe, the swirl and the jack—with dancers and choreographers Kyle and Dinita Clark, the founders of Just Sole! Street Dance Theater Company and Funky Sole Fundamentals in Philadelphia. As house culture took root in other cities, Philly’s scene was distinct from its harder-edged Chicago, Detroit and New York counterparts, and its dancers have always moved a little more soulfully.

Watch the full episode “Philadelphia’s House Dancers Preserve the Soul of the Scene.” Read more about Kyle and Dinita Clark.

Hula How-To with Snowbird Bento

Sponsored

In this hula tutorial, Honolulu Kumu Hula (hula instructor) Snowbird Bento and the dancers from her hālau hula (hula school), Ka Pā Hula O Ka Lei Lehua, demonstrate wāwae (foot) and lima (hand) movements. They dance to the song “This is the Rain,” composed by Kumu Hula Johnny Lum Ho. Kumu Johnny passed it down to Kumu Snowbird, who now uses the song to teach the basics of hula ‘auana movements to kids and beginners.

Watch the full episode “How Hula Dancers Connect Hawaii’s Past and Present.” Read more about Kumu Snowbird and the next generation of hula dancers.

Learn 4 Roller Skating Dance Moves at Venice Beach

Los Angeles pro roller skater Alicia Reason breaks down some classic jam skate moves, including the crazy legs, moonwalk, electric slide, and spread eagle, then puts them together in a dance routine for you to follow.

Watch the full episode “How Black Roller Skaters Are Carrying Forward LA’s Iconic Scene.” Learn more about Alicia and other roller skaters carrying forward the OG’s legacy.

Tap Dance How-To for Beginners

Learn a basic tap sequence with Vanessa Sanchez, a San Francisco dancer and founder of La Mezcla, a dance company made up of women tap and zapateado dancers. La Mezcla brings these two dance forms with African diasporic roots together in theatrical stage performances to tell stories about people of color and social justice.

Watch the full episode “Chicana Dance Crew Blends Tap and Mexican Footwork”. Learn more about how La Mezcla dance company uses dance and song to tell stories of Chicana history, culture and resistance.

Learn How to Dance Bomba with Afro-Puerto Rican Dancer Mar Cruz

From the paseo to the marullo, learn a few basic steps of bomba with Afro-Puerto Rican dancer Mar Cruz in Loíza, Puerto Rico. Mar and her sister María represent a new movement of Afro Latinos who are reclaiming their cultural traditions to celebrate Black pride and acknowledge the island’s complex history of racism. Jump into el batey and move to the beat of the drums as Mar leads you through a few fundamental movements of seis corrido style bomba. ¡A bailar!

Watch the full episode “Puerto Rico’s Bomba, A Dance of The African Diaspora.” Learn more about Mar and María Cruz and dive deep into the Afro-diasporic origins of Puerto Rican bomba.

Learn How to Dance Beat Ya Feet to D.C.’s Go-Go Music

Learn how to Beat Ya Feet in this dance tutorial with Kevin “Noodlez” Davis and Tierra “Poca” Parham. They, along with their mentor John “Crazy Legz” Pearson, are part of a movement to keep this unique part of Washington, D.C. culture alive. Beat Ya Feet, danced in the streets, backyards and go-go clubs of Black D.C., is making a comeback thanks to their motivated dance crew and #DontmuteDC, the people-powered movement against gentrification. The dance is a bouncy, fast-moving tribute to the insurmountable spirit of the DMV (D.C.-Maryland-Virginia).

Watch the full episode “Why Go-Go Music and Beat Ya Feet are 100% Washington, DC.” Learn more about how go-go music inspired this street dance.