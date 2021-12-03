In the ’60s, a Brazilian Guitar Great Helped Latin Jazz Flourish in the Bay Area and Beyond

This marvelous set is the latest archival release culled from the hours of recordings made at Seattle jazz club, The Penthouse, for use in a weekly radio broadcast. Producer Zev Feldman has become, as he put it, “the de facto custodian of these tapes,” and plucked out the Sete sessions on a whim. “I was really taken by the music,” Feldman remembers. “He was a virtuoso, this guy. He was one of the guitar greats, and he just doesn’t get the spotlight enough.”

This collection is the perfect vehicle to return him to center stage. The selection of tracks from the trio’s regular appearances at the Penthouse in the late ’60s focuses on Sete’s dazzling abilities as an acoustic guitarist. The emphasis is on samba and bossa nova grooves. The trio settles into the easy swing of Marcos Valle’s “Samba de Verão” and a slow phosphorescent take on Antonio Carlos Jobim’s “Corcovado” comfortably, with Sete gently disturbing the waters with his solos.

Throughout, the guitarist explores the full range of his talents and influences. Each disc ends with a solo guitar piece on which Sete runs free. He honors a request to play “Malagueña,” a piece from Cuban composer Ernesto Lecuona’s Suite Andalucia, with flurries of notes and free-flowing time signature. Sete’s own “Flamenco Fantasy” is nearly eight minutes of aggressive strumming and quickly plucked runs on the strings that pulls in snippets of melodies from a handful of flamenco standards. Elsewhere, he proves to be a more than capable hand at classical guitar work, handling a J.S. Bach partita with ease and a touch of wiggly excitement.

One small knock on this set is that the songs chosen keep Sete firmly in the spotlight with little room for his rhythm section to emerge from the shadows. The guitarist does briefly step out of the way during the two renditions of the Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn composition “Satin Doll” for Neto to jump in with an appropriately lustrous solo. Magalhães, meanwhile, keeps to the background, making his presence known with judicious splashes of a cymbal and some lovely brush work on his snare.

Tompkins Square is truly the ideal home for Samba In Seattle. As Feldman put it, though their scope is wide, “one of the fabrics of the label has been acoustic guitar music,” particularly the finger-picked folk style known as “American primitive.” Latin guitar music was one of the building blocks of American folk, and a major influence on many of the players that Tompkins Square has championed, including John Fahey. This collection features an essay Fahey wrote about Sete for Guitar Player magazine in 1976, in which he recounts seeing the Brazilian play in San Francisco and how the set left him “transformed, purged—I was not the same.”

With any luck, Samba In Seattle will wind up having a similar effect on not only the current school of acoustic players but anyone who might fall under its spell.