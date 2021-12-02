The 'Home Alone' House Could Be Yours for a Night

"You've seen the movie so many times, you've seen the Christmas tree in the front room, you've seen the staircase, people running up and down, you've seen the kitchen where Buzz lovingly barfed up all the cheese pizza. Now you get to walk through that," he said, adding that the mess has long since been cleaned up.

Airbnb says it will welcome its guests with a "cozy holiday scene" including twinkling lights and a Christmas tree, as well as a meet-and-greet with a real tarantula, a LEGO set to take home and "all of the '90s favorites their hearts desire," from Chicago pizza to a candlelit dinner of microwavable mac and cheese.

It also promises booby traps ("but don't worry—you'll be setting them, not sidestepping them!") and "surprisingly searing splashes of aftershave and ample opportunity to scream into the mirror."

"This holiday season, we're playing by my little bro's rules, so feel free to eat junk food, watch rubbish on TV, borrow my dad's aftershave and choose your own adventure with a legendary battle plan as a guide," Buzz writes in the property listing. "Just stay out of my room, okay?"

Guests will wrap up their night of hijinks with a screening of the franchise's latest installment, Home Sweet Home Alone. The new film, out now on Disney+, follows a married couple trying to steal an heirloom from a resourceful kiddo whose family left him behind on a holiday trip to Japan.

And, like the best presents, this gift also gives: Airbnb says it will make a one-time donation to Chicago's La Rabida Children's Hospital, though does not specify the dollar amount.