H.E.R. Leads Bay Area Grammy Nominations With 8 Nods

The nominees for the 64th annual Grammy Awards were announced today, and while jazz musician John Batiste leads with 11 nominations, Vallejo-raised artist H.E.R. is not far behind, with an impressive eight nominations under her belt. (More than both Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo!)

The singer-songwriter is up for Album of the Year and Best R&B album for Back of My Mind; Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for "Damage"; Song of the Year, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Fight For You"; and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for "Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)."

The only other Bay Area artist in a contemporary category is Saweetie, who's nominated for Best New Artist. She's also up for Best Rap Song for "Best Friend," her track featuring Doja Cat.