Amazon Reinvents 'The Wheel of Time' for the Small Screen, With Surprising Turns

But the series introduces a twist, and introduces it early: The Dragon Reborn may be one of four people in the remote village of Two Rivers. There is Rand (Josha Stradowski), a humble farmboy; Egwene (Madeleine Madden), a young woman recently admitted to the ranks of the village's matriarchy; Perrin (Marcus Rutherford), a hulking young blacksmith; and Mat (Barney Harris), a charming wastrel.

And that "Reborn" business? Turns out the clash between Dragon and Dark One has happened before, many times, and will continue to happen. (Wheel of Time, geddit?) But another twist: The last time the Dragon faced the Dark One, he blew it, and the world was broken.

Attempting to patch things up: An elite organization of women magic-users called the Aes Sedai. We first meet Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and her warder, the taciturn Lan (Daniel Henney), who are searching for the Dragon Reborn before he or she can be found by the Dark One, his servants, or his army of Trollocs (think Orcs with horns and goat-feet).

Again and again, the series executes familiar story beats and fantasy tropes with a contemporary sensibility that would likely cause old Professor Tolkien to spill his Twinings all over his tweed waistcoast. A matter-of-factly diverse approach to casting, storylines that foreground women, the existence of same-sex couples, and it all taking place in a moral universe where characters make choices that aren't dictated by their noble blood, or the relative swarthiness of their skin.

In the six episodes made available to the press (the first season consists of eight episodes, and a Season 2 has already been picked up), the central storyline splits off into several threads, giving each of our main characters room to breathe, and their situations time to complicate, in ways that feel necessary and intriguing—without the sense of narrative bloat the bogs down so many streaming series.

The dialogue mostly avoids the fantasy-genre trap of sounding falsely stiff and heightened, as if the screenwriter entered Beowulf into Google Translate; neither does it sound too jarringly contemporary (i.e., "Word comes from the North! We are to just like chill here for the nonce!")

What do you call a scaled-down epic?

You won't need to have read the sprawling, 14-volume fantasy saga to know instinctively that what you're seeing on the Amazon series only skims its surface.

Feints are made to indicate the scope of Jordan's world, and its history—a bit of dialogue here, a snippet of song there. Characters gets a moment or two to invoke their homeland, or their ancestry. But the ultimate effect is to cause the world underpinning the events depicted—the world that always seems to hover just offscreen—to insist upon itself, and always compete for our attention with the story we're watching.