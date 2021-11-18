With Mouth Pops and Heel Clicks, Keith Terry Makes His Body an Instrument

All three players contribute original tunes, but they’ve also honed some twisted covers, like a Brazilian choro that Cressman transcribed and a version of George and Ira Gershwin’s standard “’S Wonderful,” “a real a wild ride in seven that goes through lots of variations,” Terry said. “It’s a very adventurous, fun trio and I’m just loving those two low-end brass instruments. They’re such masterful players, and with the harmonics it sounds like more than two horns. Everybody improvises really well, and we go in lots of different directions.”

The Freight concert also features the bluegrass-inspired Evie Ladin Band, a three-piece combo with Ladin on lead vocals, banjo, guitar and body music, Terry on percussion and vocals and Erik Pearson on guitar, banjo and vocals. An excellent clog dancer, Ladin sometimes engages Terry, her musical and connubial partner, in dance routines that combine percussive exuberance and broad physical comedy.

The fourth group on the program is the quintet Free Dive with Terry on drums, Steve Hogan on bass and beatbox, Bryan Dyer and Cecilia Engelhart on vocals and percussion, and trombonist Jeff Cressman. The Freight concert marks the release of Free Dive’s eponymous new album, a project that focuses on original compositions while also reimagining iconic tunes by Thelonious Monk (“I Mean You”), Lennon and McCartney (“Dear Prudence”) and Jobim (“Águas de Março”).

Recorded by during the pandemic by Cressman (who’s also a respected sound engineer) and released on Terry’s Crosspulse Media, the album investigates the unusual textural and harmonic possibilities of the instrumentation. Like Corposonic, which includes three of the same musicians, “there are no chordal instruments,” said Cressman.

“I don’t know if that was by happenstance, because we’ve got great chemistry, or by design,” he explained. “Everyone’s got their individual melodic voice, and the freedom to explore different tonalities, not being married to a chordal center at any moment. Conversely, we do make the harmony happen if we’re going to come together to make a big harmonic statement.”

What unites all four groups is the singular nature of Terry’s skillset, which he’s acquired via widely varied musical travels. The Texas native moved to Berkeley in the mid-1970s to study at the Center for World Music. A founder of the Jazz Tap Ensemble in Los Angeles, where Terry spent five years on faculty at UCLA, he began developing his hybrid approach to body percussion and dance with the encouragement of legendary tap dancers like Honi Coles.

A master of collaboration, he’s teamed up with a wide array of artists and organizations over the years, including Balinese dance and music group Gamelan Sekar Jaya, Turtle Island String Quartet, NEA Jazz Master Bobby McFerrin and San Jose Taiko. But his most profound contribution, the kind of innovation that garners MacArthur “Genius” Fellowships, was bringing together far-flung folkloric traditions and contemporary musical idioms under the umbrella of “body music.”