Frida Kahlo Just Shattered an Auction Record, Ousting Her Husband

"She has such a powerful gaze. She just stares at you, and she just cuts through," said Sotheby's Anna Di Stasi, director of Latin American art. "And those three tears rolling down her check are just the most powerful tears I have ever seen in the history of art."

By 1949, Kahlo and Rivera had reconciled many of their differences in the turbulent relationship, during which both of the artists engaged in multiple affairs. But the painting is widely seen as Kahlo's expression of pain over Rivera's affair with her friend, the actress María Félix—Rivera painted a portrait of a barely clothed Félix in that same year.

"This completely destroys her," Di Stasi said of Kahlo's predicament.

With a final sale price approaching $35 million, Diego y yo obliterates the previous auction record for a Latin American piece of art that was set by Rivera's painting The Rivals.