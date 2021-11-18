Netflix's 'Gentefied' Feels Real—Because Latinx Creatives are Behind it

"It was such an emotional day for me, and I had no idea I would have that reaction to it," Lemus said.

It sparked a huge conversation for Lemus and the writer's room on why the experience was so emotional.

"We find love. We find humor and every day we're chasing our dreams and we're building relationships and building careers," Lemus said. "But in the back of your head, there's always that worry."

All those feelings and questions set the stage for the new season.

The characters on screen had already earned the show creators and writers praise in the first season for depicting a varied Latinx experience. Chris is seen as whitewashed, Erik sacrifices everything for his family and Ana is a working artist trying to navigate her love life. But the cousins have their beliefs shaken in the new season.

"We want to capture that sense, that tone, that dark cloud that is always kind of overhead, even while you're still in your joy," Lemus said.

"I'm an example of how the tide is turning"

Last month, UCLA's annual Hollywood Diversity Report showed that people like to see themselves reflected on their TV screens in prominent roles. That's why shows with majority-minority casts like Gentefied were highly rated for Latinx audiences in 2019-2020, according to the report.

Despite that, Hollywood is failing Latinx people—even though the group is one of the fastest-growing communities in the country.

Meaningful representation on Gentefied only happens when people behind-the-scenes look like and can speak to the issues on screen, said Francisco Cabrera-Feo.

He's a Venezuelan writer who co-wrote an episode of the new season, and said being in a writers room filled with Latinx storytellers is the "most empowering thing in the world."

"Because you're like, 'Oh, I'm part of TV history now, I can actually fix those tropes from inside the writers' room'," he said.