The Go-Go’s Photo Exhibit at Saint Joseph’s is a Missed Opportunity

The bulk of Schock’s photos are contained, in their original (very small) sizes, under ten 24-by-24-inch glass panels arranged on a large upstairs dining table. The horizontal presentation would be reminiscent of an end-of-year middle school art show if only the lighting wasn’t so bad. Picture the kind of dimness that your mother tells you not to read in lest you strain your eyes, combined with aggressive spotlights that reflect off the glass and obscure the images further. Trying to view Schock’s photography in this way is an exercise in pure frustration. (One can only imagine how much worse it is for wheelchair users who aren’t able to stand and bend double over the table.)

Infuriatingly, there are tantalizing glimpses of what this exhibit could have been. Like the four Polaroids blown up, framed and hung on the wall at a scale and angle where you can actually see what’s happening in them. For a moment, I thought these images—of hot tub tomfoolery, and of The Go-Go’s hanging with Joan Jett, Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman from the Rolling Stones—were leading to a space where there would be more like them. Instead, they led me directly into the bathroom. It’s clear that putting this exhibit directly next to the john was not a winking, knowing nod to first-wave punk sensibilities. It feels more like no one could be bothered to make space for it anywhere else in this giant building.

On Made in Hollywood’s opening night—Saturday, Nov. 13—Gina Schock was present to sign copies of her book and conduct an hour-long interview with San Francisco Chronicle columnist Tony Bravo. Schock enthusiastically talked about the book, her background in Baltimore, her life in bands, young Jodie Foster’s honorary status as “the sixth Go-Go,” Jane Fonda’s secret smoking habits, and being only the second female drummer inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (“Now that we can vote for everything,” Schock noted, “we wanna get the B-52’s in, we wanna get Cher, we wanna get Suzi Quatro. We’ve got a list of the girls that we want to get in there who should already be in there. Hopefully we can help change things.”)