Is 'Dopesick' a True Story? Experts and the Show's Creators Sort Fact From Fiction

"Because we were documenting the crimes of Purdue Pharma, the show needed to feel as real as possible," Macy said. Anything that didn't feel real wouldn't fly.

But Strong says several characters in Dopesick are fictionalized—their character arcs assembled from the stories of a few different people.

When it comes to members of the Sackler family who own and control OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma, the series takes a strong position. They're often shown as callous villains with little regard for patients who become addicted or communities devastated by the disease.

Hulu's Dopesick also portrays a law enforcement and regulatory system struggling to hold the Sacklers and Purdue Pharma accountable, overwhelmed by their financial, legal and lobbying resources.

The Sacklers, however, maintain they did nothing wrong. Brian Mann, NPR's addiction correspondent, said the TV show streamlines the real-life story in ways that can make for more effective TV drama.

"I think that a storyline like Dopesick in the somewhat fictionalized narrative can bring a kind of moral throughline that often feels pretty satisfying," added Mann.

"I've been in West Virginia, Ohio, communities that have been devastated by this public health crisis and it seems unlikely that corporations or their leaders involved in the opioid business will be held accountable," Mann added.

Is Michael Keaton's character based on a real doctor?

Michael Keaton plays Dr. Samuel Finnix, a dedicated doctor in a small Virginia mining town who was persuaded by a Purdue Pharma salesman to prescribe OxyContin for his patients. As they grew addicted, Finnix developed his own dependence on the drug, beginning an odyssey through addiction and recovery that mirrored his patients' journey.

Keaton's character doesn't exist in the real world, but many doctors like him helped shape Finnix's story.

"If I made these characters composite characters, I [could] get way more of these anecdotes into these arcs with fewer characters and get more truthful stories into the show," Strong said. "By fictionalizing, I wouldn't be stuck to the truth of one person's life. I could use as many anecdotes as I wanted. I could achieve a more universal truth; a higher truth."

What is Richard Sackler really like?

In his review of Dopesick, NPR TV critic Eric Deggans wrote that Michael Stuhlbarg, who plays Purdue Pharma's former President Richard Sackler, has "the creepy intensity of a Bond villain." Stuhlbarg plays Sackler as a ruthless leader with few social skills intent on boosting OxyContin sales regardless of the collateral damage. Is he really like that?