Live Nation, a Company Behind Astroworld, Has a Long History of Safety Violations

Live Nation Entertainment and its subsidiary Live Nation Worldwide have been connected to about 200 deaths and at least 750 injuries since 2006, the Houston Chronicle reported on Monday after searching past court records, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reports and news coverage. NPR has also found numerous OSHA citations against Live Nation.

In a message posted to social media on Saturday, the company wrote: "Heartbroken for those lost and impacted at Astroworld last night. We will continue working to provide as much information and assistance as possible to the local authorities as they investigate the situation."

Houston Public Media reported Monday that at least 12 lawsuits have been filed against Travis Scott as well as Live Nation thus far. Other defendants in the suits include Drake, who was also performing at the event, and the festival's venue, NRG Park.

In a statement to NPR on Monday afternoon, Live Nation wrote: "We continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve, and we will address all legal matters at the appropriate time."