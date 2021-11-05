'Dexter: New Blood' Struggles to Find Fresh Meaning in an Old Story

Dexter: New Blood is supposed to provide a better ending for a popular character. But the four episodes revealed to critics so far feel like old plots dressed up in a new setting: Once again, he's connected to law enforcement—this time, by dating the town's police chief. Once again, he's using a superficial camaraderie to blend into a group of friends who have no idea of his true nature.

And once again, he's tempted to unsheathe his carving knives after running into a jerky, entitled rich guy with a terrible secret in his past.

The Dexter in this story is white-knuckling his way through life like an alcoholic working in a brewery—avoiding murder by sheer force of will. Several times, we are reminded that it has been 10 years since he's killed anyone—including by his sister Deb.

Yes, she died in the series finale. But sibling Debra Morgan pops up here as a vision who speaks only to Dexter. I don't think she's the infamous "dark passenger" that embodies his murderous urges; instead, she acts like a combination scold and conscience, lying in bed next to him in one sequence, soothing him with kind words.

"If you had died first, I would have been lost in the world without you," she tells him. "You're changed man. Almost 10 years without a kill. And I love you for it."

What I don't love: How many times they remind us it has been TEN YEARS since he killed anyone. Do they think he deserves a medal?

Deb is played by Jennifer Carpenter, who was once married to Hall while they were portraying brother and sister on the original show. So I guess they have decided to revive that slightly creepy combination of sibling/romantic chemistry for this series, too.

Dexter designed as a Florida man

As a Florida resident and fan of the old show at its height, I miss seeing Dexter in his original Miami environment. In the early episodes, producers were brilliant at finding new and visually interesting areas of the city to film in—before most of the production moved to Los Angeles.