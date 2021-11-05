After Touring With Beyoncé, Divinity Roxx Brings Positive Vibes to Children's Music

She's pretty sure now that her "vibe" was responsible: "Bass players are more laid back. They're cool being in the cut." (No offense to guitarists, she's quick to add.)

Divinity practiced and played at clubs whenever she could. She learned that her idol, bassist Victor Wooten, was hosting a bass camp in Tennessee. "He has this philosophy about how music and nature are really connected and interrelated so he was teaching life and survival skills as well as bass," she says. "And when I heard that he was having the camp, I said, 'I have to go.'"

"Divinity came across as the complete package—more than myself," Wooten says. He remembers that when she first played for him and the other counselors, "it blew us all away." When camp was over, Wooten asked Divinity to tour with him and his band. "She was a hit every night," he says. "She was just riveting and powerful, and just electric on stage."

Divinity never heard Beyoncé say "I'm tired"

Divinity was over the moon. She says her "dream" was to have a career like Wooten, a Grammy-winning artist who makes a living writing, recording and performing. "He had his own tour bus!" she remembers thinking.

But in 2006, people kept telling her that Beyoncé was forming an all-female band, and that she should audition for it. "I didn't think anything about it because I was like: Beyoncé is Beyoncé. She can call anybody. I don't even understand why she's having auditions; I can think of five bass players she should hire right now, and none of them equal me, right?"

Wrong, it turned out. Having watched the pool of applicants get smaller and smaller after auditions in Atlanta and New York, Divinity and the other musicians still standing learned from Beyoncé's father, Matthew Knowles, that they were hired.