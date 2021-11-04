Experimental Music Returns to Vallejo’s Mare Island With ‘Channel’

Re:Sound, Vallejo’s experimental music series, returns with a Saturday, Nov. 6 afternoon performance in a new, yet still-resonant space on Mare Island. CHANNEL, the series’ first event since the summer of 2019, will feature performances from Evicshen, Suki O’Kane’s Ensemble of Revered Collaborators and “sonic imagery” from John Davis and Keith Evans.
Previous Re:Sound events (the series started in 2015) took place in a building called A-168, a concrete and therefore extremely echo-y former munitions storage magazine often surrounded by head-high fennel plants. Jen Boyd, the sound artist and organizer behind the series, says the new venue (1024 Nimitz Ave., Building 34) is smaller than its predecessor, but “feels just right.”