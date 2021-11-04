Experimental Music Returns to Vallejo’s Mare Island With ‘Channel’

“The environment around the building is spectacular,” she says. Located in the historic core of Mare Island near the dry docks, the new site offers glimpses of osprey nests in the shipyard cranes, Boyd says. Re:Sound has always been about a thrilling juxtaposition of experimental sounds, semi-abandoned spaces and natural beauty. The name CHANNEL no doubt reflects on the event’s proximity to the narrow strait of the Napa River.

On Saturday, Evicshen (sound artist, experimental music performer and inventor Victoria Shen) shares a practice concerned with the relationships between the physical properties of sound and the human body. One of her self-built electronics projects is “Needle Nails,” a set of deliciously pointy red acrylic nails with turntable needles embedded in their tips. Users can play records with the touch of a finger—or play five different tracks of a record all at once.

Oakland-based musician, composer, improviser and instigator Suki O’Kane says to expect “the big drum and the small, hand-held projections, the slow things and the ambiguous things, realized with subtle practitioners” from her performance. Her revered collaborators will include Adria Otte (electronics), Jacob Felix Heule and Kevin Corcoran (drums and hand-held projections).