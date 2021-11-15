'Jagged' Captures a Young Alanis Morissette Turning Pain Into Power

Morissette says she stayed quiet about sexual assaults that took place in her teens as a means to protect her family, her future relationships and her own personal safety. Towards the end of the film, she admits it took years of therapy to even admit that she'd been abused. "I would say 'I was consenting,'" she explains, "and then I'd be reminded, 'Hey, you were 15. You're not consenting at 15.' And now it's like, 'Oh, they were all pedophiles. They were all statutory rape.'"

The only time Morissette's habitually calm demeanor breaks at all during Jagged is when she talks about how survivors are silenced. "People are like 'Why did that woman wait 30 years?' And it's like, 'Fuck off. They didn't wait 30 years. No one was listening, or their livelihood was threatened, or their family was threatened.' So yeah. The whole 'Why do women wait?' thing? Women don't wait. Our culture doesn't listen."

Jagged isn't shy about looking at that culture either. The film is careful to show how fixated the male-dominated music press was on Morissette's perceived anger at the time, despite the abundant optimism that was also present on Jagged Little Pill. "I wasn't writing to punish," Morissette points out, "I was writing to express and get it out of my body because I didn't want to get sick."

Her former band is also forced to admit that they engaged in exploitative practices during Morissette's world tour in 1995 and '96. They describe handing out stacks of passes to female fans and inviting them backstage to an area that Morissette herself didn't know about for most of the tour. "The most debaucherous tour I've ever done in my life," Taylor Hawkins sheepishly admits, "was with Alanis Morissette."