'My Monticello' Grapples With the Past, Present and Future of American Racism

Da'Naisha recalls this time was the beginning of a "dark new unraveling when everything ha[d] been set free again. ... It was unclear whether we were under siege, or whether the world was toppling under its own needless weight."

The refugees take shelter, at first, in the outbuildings at Monticello, but, eventually, cold weather propels them into the mansion proper, heated by fireplaces. The terrible irony here is that hiding out in Monticello represents a sort of homecoming for Da'Naisha and her grandmother because they're descendants of Sally Hemings, the woman who was enslaved by Jefferson and who bore several of his children.

Johnson's precise, pictorial writing style gives this American nightmare its "you are there" quality. The group, for instance, liberates "bags of old-timey dark chocolate drops covered in white sprinkles," and "many tins of Virginia peanuts," from the gift shop. They head into the mansion led by one of the men who's traded in his dirty shirt for "a novelty T-shirt ... made to mimic the scrawl of the Declaration of Independence. As he moved ahead of our group, Thomas Jefferson's words undulated across his back: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal." And the group even pens their own declaration of purpose using "a quill pen," and "parchment-colored stationery" from the gift shop.

Nineteen cloistered days go by. "What if nobody comes," asks Da'Naisha's white boyfriend who's signaled for help; "What if somebody comes," replies Da'Naisha in a stark encapsulation of their different racialized life experiences.