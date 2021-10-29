Ava DuVernay's 'Colin in Black and White' Dramatizes Colin Kaepernick's Early Years

"You look like a thug!" Teresa says to him, finally. Young Kaepernick is soon back at Supercuts, getting his Iverson-inspired locks unbraided and cut down. Actor Jaden Michael, who plays Kaepernick with a bright-eyed optimism that helps ease some of the series' heavy handedness, does a great job communicating his sense of suppressed confusion, betrayal and anger all at once.

"I knew it wasn't right," Kaepernick himself says in a voiceover, "but I didn't have the knowledge, wisdom or language to fight back."

In a more subtle show, the scene with Teresa would be enough to communicate the impact of that pejorative—thug—flung at a young Black man who just wanted to look like his hero. But Kaepernick also speaks on the history of the term as a coded racial epithet, re-explaining something in a way that feels a little on the nose.

There are other scenes which don't make his parents look great, including a moment when Teresa hides a photo of Kaepernick posing with a Black girl he took to the formal dance, while urging him to date the white daughter of a friend. It makes you wonder if they ever realized the impact of such actions on their young Black son, and why they don't seem to talk to him in-depth about race at a crucial moment in his life.

A character who chooses to be unapologetically Black

What I found most compelling about Colin in Black and White is something I wish the show had spent more time exploring: Kaepernick's decision to choose being Black.

After all, as the TV series depicts, he's in a situation where many people around him—coaches, friends and family—don't understand his thirst for Black culture. Other than friends at school, he doesn't seem to have any other Black people in his life. He could have easily chosen to reflect white culture more in his life choices.

Colin in Black and White seems to present this choice as a given—a natural thing for Kaepernick to look up to Black sports stars, seek to date Black women and embrace hip hop culture. But for him, and many biracial kids like him—including the former President of the United States—self-identifying as a Black man can be an affirmative choice.

And in today's increasingly multiracial society, it's a choice more young people are negotiating everyday.