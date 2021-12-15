Meet the Man Behind the Crocheted Animals of Diamond Heights

“I wasn’t really doing it for the neighborhood,” he laughs impishly, “I was really doing it for myself.”

By day, Petersen is a jewelry designer with an extraordinary gift for bead work. His passion for needle crafts started as a young child growing up in Holland. When he was six, his grandmother showed him how to crochet on his fingers. Around that time, he also taught himself how to knit by watching his mother making garments. “She wouldn’t teach me because I was a boy,” Petersen explains. “But because I was looking at my mother from this side, I did everything the other way around. I started everything mirrored-wise. And I’ve been doing it ever since.”

A single animal can take Petersen up to a week to make, but he revels in the time-consuming work. He creates the animals in the evening, while his husband catches up on movies and TV shows. “My husband’s relaxation is sitting in front of the TV,” Petersen says. “My hands have to do something or else I get very bored. I cannot sit still.”

Though Petersen doesn’t design the animals from scratch—instead using patterns from Revelry and Etsy as jumping off points—one of the things that makes his zoo so appealing is the child-like joy he injects into each of his creatures. On our walk, when the mild-mannered maker notices a wolf he made has slumped to one side on its branch, he laughs. “Well, that’s okay,” he says. “Wolves are a little bit crooked anyway. You cannot trust them.”

At this stage, some of the animals are more weathered than others, and some have disappeared entirely. (“They're presents to the city, and the city takes them every now and again,” Petersen shrugs.) He is careful to maintain his menagerie as best as he can though. He re-positions and re-attaches older, slipping animals. He relocates ones attached to trees that have died. And he temporarily moves any that happen to be outside homes that are being painted or renovated. He, like the rest of the neighborhood, see the animals as “a little treasure hunt.”

For years, the Diamond Heights animals were simply a quirk of the neighborhood, mostly enjoyed by those that lived there. But during 2020’s prolonged shelter-in-place order, people from other parts of the city started visiting the animals on hikes. They were a fun addition to the teddy bear hunts already happening in many families. And they were a much-needed distraction from the day-to-day stresses of the pandemic.

It is clear from spending even a small amount of time in the vicinity that the grown-ups of Diamond Heights seem to like the animals almost as much as the kids do. The first time I stopped to take a photo of one—a goofy sloth hanging upside down by its ankles—a passing man stopped and, entirely unprompted, directed me to a tree further up the street. “You’ve gotta go see the monkeys!” he grinned.