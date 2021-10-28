OK, So You're a Punk Rock 'Sellout.' Now What?

"There are stories about kids sitting on the floor while they would play their major label songs, kids turning their back. They got spit on a lot," says Ozzi.

It didn't matter that their only major-label release, 1995's Dear You, was the hardest the band had pushed itself. Or that it was seminal in shaping what we know as emo today. Kids simply weren't buying, and the band eventually broke up.

It's easy to get cred for never selling out if nobody's buying. But when you're really faced with that decision? "It made you do a lot of self-reflection about yourself as an artist," says Tim McIlrath in an interview with NPR. McIlrath is the singer and guitarist for the band Rise Against.

He found reading and participating in Ozzi's book illuminating because bands going through this weren't talking with each other about this stuff. "Maybe it was a combination of people were either embarrassed to talk about it, or still processing how they felt about it."

And every band had a slightly different experience. Some, like the all-female band The Donnas, had label reps trying to micromanage and change their image.

"They had an A&R guy tell them, 'Yeah, you guys are great. What we're going to have you do is drop the instruments so you can sing and dance,'" says Ozzi. Which was a problem because they couldn't dance. But also, why change now? Being who they were got them their success.

But the picture Ozzi paints in the book isn't as binary as the virtuous independent label vs. the evil and greedy major labels. He interviews various people from the corporate entities who came from punk scenes and really, truly wanted what was best for the bands. And there are, of course, shady actors coming from the indie labels, too. "There's people not looking out for your best interests on either side of it," he says.

Every art form deals with some variation of this question—what concessions are you willing to make for more eyeballs, more opportunity and more money. But money has always been a particularly sensitive topic for punk bands at any level.