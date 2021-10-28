Digital video has transformed the music film yet again. The costs (and break-even point) are so low that it’s both possible and practical to make a film about almost any band, any artist, any niche, any scene. And the video and audio quality is so high, that almost every film can play somewhere.

Is this the Golden Age of music docs? It’s a good bet that a film about your fave (or third-fave) musician exists. It’s also likely that said film is available to stream or purchase this minute for a reasonable price. The times they have a-changed—and the crew at Decibels Music Film Fest recognizes the range and variety of tuned-up movies to choose from every year.

S.F. culture writer Kevin Smokler and co-director Christopher Boone finished Vinyl Nation (Oct. 29 at the Roxie), an affectionate but unsentimental cross-country trip through the present-day landscape of records, before the pandemic, but its rollout was postponed. No doubt as frustrating to the filmmakers as a scratch or a skip in their cherished Ramones wax, but less permanent: This wide-ranging litany of interviewees plays less like a snapshot of a trend than an investigation of a formerly universal and still irreplaceable form of cultural experience.

Vinyl Nation encompasses the grass-roots joy of nationwide Record Store Day, the acute dedication of next-generation collectors and the quiet pride of revived record manufacturers. Of special note: John Vanderslice, producer and owner of the Oakland recording studio Tiny Telephone (his San Francisco location closed in 2020), jolts the film with a no-jive remark every time he’s onscreen.

Notwithstanding its S.F. Indiefest connection, the Decibels lineup isn’t limited to small-market-share movements or personalities. Penny Lane’s perfectly titled Listening to Kenny G (Oct. 27 at the Roxie, ahead of its HBO premiere on Dec. 3) slow-dances into the longstanding debate over the musical merits of the best-selling instrumentalist.

Lane assembles a chorus of surprisingly open-minded critics to take the shine off of Kenny G’s sound. On the flip side, she pays sincere tribute to his massive success. The spine of the film, though, is a lengthy sit-down interview with the king of smooth jazz. (What a ridiculous concept given jazz’s history of improvisation and risk-taking, yet it became a popular, office-friendly radio format).

Ultimately Lane lets viewers keep their positions vis-à-vis Kenny G without succumbing to toothless even-handedness or betraying (i.e., ridiculing) the access he granted her. The interview provides the key, though: Kenny G is unshakably, preternaturally self-assured. In fact, that seems to have been his defining characteristic since he starred in his high school band.

What artist has no doubts? If not about his or her talent, then about material, direction, success, collaborators, fame, independence. An artist without doubts is one who never leaves his comfort zone. Perhaps we should stick to “musician,” and leave “artist” aside. Either way, there’s now a Kenny G film to add to the (virtually) sagging shelf of music films.

The Decibels Music Film Festival screens live and online Oct. 27–Nov. 7, 2021. Details here.