Genra Raps a Tribute to Hieroglyphics' Lyrical Legacy with 'Del Funk'

Welcome to Pass the Aux, where KQED Arts & Culture brings you our favorite new tracks by Bay Area artists.

Last month, Oakland’s Genra dropped the uptempo lyrical track “Del Funk,” a song that pays homage to legendary Oakland MC Del The Funky Homosapien.

“You from Oakland, California, why you rap like that? / I came up on Hieroglyphics, I can snap like that,” raps Genra in the opening bars of the drum-heavy track, produced by BMTJ. Later in the song, in the midst of his lyrical tirade, Genra says, “I put the slaps with the boom-bap.” A bar that caught me, because “boom-bap rap” from the Bay Area often takes a backseat to other forms of rap music in the region, like mobb music and hyphy.