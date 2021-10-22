A Prop Gun Fired by Alec Baldwin Killed a Crew Member on Set, Sheriff Says

The director of photography on a movie starring Alec Baldwin has been killed and the film's director injured, according to the sheriff's office of Santa Fe County, New Mexico. They were shot by a prop firearm that was discharged by Baldwin, who is also a producer on the film, the sheriff's office statement says.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, the director of photography, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The second victim, director Joel Souza, 48, was being cared for at Christus St. Vincent Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities say no charges have been filed in this incident. Detectives are continuing to interview witnesses.

Production has been halted on the Western movie Rust, which is being directed by Souza with Baldwin producing and acting.

A spokesperson for Baldwin said there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.