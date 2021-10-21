With 'Dune,' Denis Villeneuve Has Made Hollywood's Definitive Post-9/11 Epic

I first saw Dune last month on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at the Toronto International Film Festival. Its original release was delayed by the pandemic so, with the accident of timing, the IMAX world premiere happened to coincide with the anniversary commemorations in Washington, Pennsylvania and New York City. On that day, the festival organizers held a panel reflecting on the legacy of the attacks, with Denis Villeneuve in attendance. It was a moment to look back at how popular culture had metabolized the losses and the aftermath of that Tuesday. While there have certainly been films about 2001, counterterrorism and American grief, there have also been limitations to how truthful those studio-funded narratives could be about the broken world that 9/11 made. Misguided wars, national failures of understanding, Islamophobia, and surveillance were all starring features of the past two decades—but those ideas have rarely been represented with much urgency. But these themes are given proper attention in Villeneuve's modernization of Herbert's novel—in his drawing out the narrative and the dangers of "us" versus "them."

Dune is certainly not a direct allegory for Western military misadventures in the Muslim world—or ripped from the headlines of recent foreign policy handwringing about the tragic drawdown in Afghanistan. At its core, the film is a faithful adaptation of a prescient and beloved sci-fi novel that preceded all those headlines. But Villeneuve is also a highly intelligent contemporary filmmaker, drawn to stories that push the mettle and limits of his characters. Whether it was the Lebanese Civil War in his breakout Oscar-nominated film Incendies or the U.S.-Mexico border in Sicario, Villeneuve is a filmmaker drawn to political fault lines and uncomfortable awakenings. There is a brooding drama to his work that rarely provides closure or answers. He crafts images and ideas designed to linger.

In one of the IMAX sequences in Dune, military helicopters with dragonfly wings hover across vast desert landscapes, scanning and searching for spice fields and insurgent tribes as Hans Zimmer's score rumbles below. Drones search for sandworms as radio signals and viewfinders become an integral part of the film's visual language. In one extraordinary and terrifying set piece, missiles and flames fall like rain over an airfield. That mood of madness and war never lifts from Villeneuve's filmmaking. It feels fitting for a war film about tomorrow made for today.