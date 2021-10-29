7 Bay Area Horror Movies For Your Halloween Viewing Pleasure

If your idea of a perfect Halloween is turning off all the lights, tucking yourself under a blanket, and snuggling up next to a bag of fun-size candy for a horror movie marathon, you're not alone. It's a strategy that effectively removes the pressure of coming up with a costume idea and picking a party to attend. But it does present one pretty major quandary: what the hell to watch?

To aid you in this decision, we've come up with a list of classic horror movies—all filmed in the Bay Area, all available to stream or rent, and all liable to make your Halloween better.

Cujo (1983)

An entire generation of '80s kids is still walking around with a lifelong phobia of St. Bernards because of the sheer terror wrought by Cujo. It's a simple but disarmingly realistic concept: a large dog gets rabies from a bat bite and descends into madness, ambushing humans as he goes. One mother and son get caught in his proverbial crosshairs, trapped in their broken-down car with no escape.

Filmed in locations around the North Bay (Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Glenn Ellen and Mendocino), the movie was given a different (less bleak) ending than Stephen King's original text. Despite this—and the fact that in some "attack" scenes the dog is transparently trying to cuddle screaming actors—Cujo remains one of the better Stephen King movie adaptations. Dee Wallace's performance will stay with you long after the credits roll.