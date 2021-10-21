When Pittsburg is Home, But Oakland is the Motherland

He got deeper into writing raps, publishing his first project while in high school. After class, he'd post up in front of Angelo's Pizza & Wings & Mini Market to sell pot and freestyle with other students and folks from the neighborhood. And while he hung out with seedy crowds, he never got in trouble with the law—something he credits to his family, his own moral compass, and getting into theatre.

In his senior year he landed a role in a hip-hop musical, playing a gangsta. "It helped me reenact everything I had seen over the years, and it put me around positive people," TAZ tells me, taking a swig of lemonade. Suddenly, he didn't have to dumb himself down anymore. He could freely discuss poetry, spirituality and chakras. He also saw a lane to pursue his dream of being an entertainer.

While at Los Medanos College in Pittsburg, he got deeper into acting, even doing out-of-state shows—including one at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

Outside of school, he pushed his music, which led him back to Oakland. He got connected with United Roots and the Urban Peace Movement's Determination Black male mentorship program, where he met mentors Adimu Madyun (WolfHawkJaguar) and the late Dr. Prince White.

TAZ watched Dr. Prince White's efforts to free Dajon Ford from Santa Rita Jail, where he had been sitting for four years awaiting trial. When Ford was released, TAZ says, it one of the most remarkable things he's ever seen. "I never saw a group of brothers get a Black man out of jail," says TAZ. "That made me believe in (Dr. Prince White) a whole ‘nother way."

When Dr. Prince White passed unexpectedly in 2018 from a rare medical condition. "When he passed, it was deep for me. It felt like that moment when niggas lost prominent leaders in the '60s," TAZ laments. "That’s why I had to give him that shoutout on "No Peace" … I felt like everyone who fights for peace ends up dying."

Around the same time, TAZ started running with a peer named Leo Mercer, who helped him reconnect with Oakland.

"I was away from Oakland for so many years that everyone I knew in Oakland was either dead, in jail, or they moved out," TAZ says. "So he got me reacquainted with the Oakland scene as it is now."

Growing up in Pittsburg, TAZ looked at Oakland the same way some Black folks in America look at the continent of Africa. Constantly questioning how his life would've been if he'd been raised out there. "To me, Oakland was the motherland," he says as he sits in the passenger seat. "Especially after I learned about the Panthers."