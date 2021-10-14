Hulu's 'Dopesick' Tells the Chilling Story of America's Opioid Crisis

As his character explains, OxyContin has a protective coating that time-releases the drug, allowing the company to claim that less than 1% of patients would become addicted to the opioid. Some of Dopesick's most powerful scenes show how Sackler's contentions become marching orders for an army of salespeople intent on getting doctors to prescribe OxyContin instead of competing painkillers—producing a level of profit that would make the Sacklers one of America's richest families.

But the series reveals how those who began to abuse the drug learned to crush the tablets into a powder that could be inhaled and was highly addictive. Eventually, prosecutors noticed that small towns where people hadn't locked their doors for decades were drowning in crime and desperation.

Peter Sarsgaard and John Hoogenakker are appealing as a pair of assistant U.S. attorneys trying to gather enough evidence to prosecute Purdue Pharma executives, sorting through mountains of paperwork and lobbying efforts.

"A few months ago, we caught a doctor selling pills out of his car to an 11-year-old girl ... and when we arrested him, he thanked us," Hoogenakker's prosecutor tells an agent at the Drug Enforcement Administration, played by Rosario Dawson. "At that moment, we knew that what we got going on in coal country is similar to San Francisco at the start of the AIDS crisis ... Our community is ground zero for a growing national catastrophe."

Dopesick also offers an authentic portrayal of the small, working class, predominantly white communities ravaged by the opioid crisis. Lots of TV shows and films have been set in such towns recently, including Netflix's Maid and Hillbilly Elegy, HBO's Mare of Easttown and Showtime's American Rust.