In SF Dance Film Festival, Turmoil Fuels Great Performances

Ailey died at 58 but his company has flourished, and like Bangarra, was one of the earliest to assemble a world-class company of principally Black and Indigenous dancers and collaborative artists. Representation in dance can be transformative—and while concert dance on world stages may still be afflicted by tokenism, some of the thought-provoking films at this year’s festival foreground dance as a celebration of identity and dance as embodied activism.

In Chishkale: The Blessing of the Acorn, a modern-day dance by young Pomo Indian women in the East Bay frames efforts to reclaim indigenous land and to conserve the Tan Oak tree, a sacred source of acorns that have fed indigenous tribes for generations.

And in Black Magic, multimedia artist Rashaad Newsome used motion tracking software and film and editing techniques to amplify a sense of the superheroic in an electrifying live performance. The sensational sound design surrounds the performers with musicians, a choir, opera singer and MC and layers a spoken manifesto of the Black male body on top of vogue beats, the sinuous lines of flute and sax, sacred plainchant and mesmerizing vocals.

Digital magic of another kind revamps the 19th-century comic ballet Coppelia, choreographed by Ted Brandsen for Dutch National Ballet. A cutting-edge mix of live action and animation whisks this absurd yarn into the 21st century, satirizing modern beauty standards and the vapidity of the beauty industry. The villain, now a deranged plastic surgeon, faces the quick-witted Swan (Swanhilda in the original), danced by ballerina Michaela DePrince.

DePrince, who will be present at the film’s U.S. theatrical opening on Saturday, Oct. 16, has become a real-life heroine to many young people, for her extraordinary journey from an orphanage in Sierra Leone to America and on to the world’s leading ballet stages, and for her outspokenness against racism in ballet.

The festival has plenty of locally focused offerings as well. In a time of heightened racial conflict and pandemic isolation, dance as a yearning to connect is depicted in a short conceived by Gary Morgan (a.k.a. Ice cold 3000) of the Oakland-based Turf Feinz dance crew. What I See unites dancers from Oakland Ballet and Turf Feinz in a moody, spellbinding collision of dance styles.

Before turfing, there was boogaloo—also an Oakland phenomenon. In Big Dubb, Darrin Hodges, one of the pioneers of boogaloo, revisits old haunts, recalling the era of the Black Panthers and James Brown’s funk innovations, when drugs flooded into Oakland and when survival, to him, hinged on the dance.

But what can dancers do when studios and stages are shuttered and gathering to train, battle, partner and rehearse poses a potential threat to public health? Like we did with so many activities over the past year and a half, Juliet McMains’ Milongueando takes tango milonguero outdoors. Steps meant for crowded, cigarette smoke-filled dancehalls are now traced on sidewalks, beaches, dirt paths and rooftops around San Francisco.

The San Francisco Dance Film Festival runs Oct. 15–24, with films streaming on Marquee TV alongside select in-person screenings. Details here.