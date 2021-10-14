A Concert to Honor Michael Morgan, the Late Oakland Symphony Conductor

The Bay Area’s music community lost a visionary in late August with the passing of Michael Morgan, the longtime music director and conductor of the Oakland Symphony. Morgan led the orchestra for 30 years, and was known for his omnivorous musical tastes, boundary-pushing collaborations and inclusive vision for classical music.

That spirit will certainly be present at the Oct. 19 We Remember Michael tribute concert to the late maestro, who died at age 63 of an infection that followed a successful kidney transplant. It features over three dozen guest musicians and ensembles with a special place in Morgan’s musical universe, including MC and classically trained pianist Kev Choice, jazz vocalist Tiffany Austin, San Francisco Symphony Music Director Esa-Pekka Salonen, civil rights hero Dolores Huerta and the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir.