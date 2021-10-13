William Shatner Boldly Went Into Space This Morning. Here's What He Saw

Among the four passengers on board—there is no pilot—was William Shatner, the actor who first played the space-traveling Captain Kirk in the Star Trek franchise.

"The covering of blue. This sheet, this blanket, this comforter that we have around. We think, oh, that's blue sky," an emotional Shatner said after returning to Earth.

"Then suddenly you shoot through it all of a sudden, as though you're whipping a sheet off you when you're asleep, and you're looking into blackness, into black ugliness."

At age 90, Shatner is now the oldest person to fly into space.