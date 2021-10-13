40 Years Ago, San Francisco Lowriders Organized to Fight Police Harassment—and Won

Growing up in San Francisco's Mission District, Roberto Hernandez loved zoot suits. He loved art, too. It was only a matter of time before he started lowriding.

"It was in my DNA," Hernandez said.

As soon as he could, he bought his neighbor's 1964 Chevy Impala and began to cruise "low and slow."

Hernandez was drawn to the elaborate paintings on the hoods and trunks of other lowriders, which had lowered bodies that hovered just above the street, and the hydraulic systems that made them bounce a few feet off the ground. He remembers the "joy of being able to cruise with a couple other lowriders and then just have people whistle at you or wave at you."

But in the late 1970s, as lowriding was rising in popularity among Latinos in Southern California, lowriders were also becoming the targets of police.

"At one point it was bumper to bumper for 20 blocks. It was like a parade every Friday and Saturday night," Hernandez said. "It was something that the police just weren't able to manage."