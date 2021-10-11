How to Support a Loved One When They Come Out

Rattled and confused, the next day Kody grabbed several rolls of quarters, walked down to a pay phone and called his best friend. “I’m telling her that I couldn’t believe I kissed a girl last night, and she’s like ‘I’ve known you were gay for your whole life. I’ve been waiting for you to tell me.’” Kody started thinking about the kiss at the bar, realized he liked it, and suddenly he came out. “I told her, ‘I don’t think I can say I’m not gay anymore!’ and we laughed, and that was it. I was out of the closet.”

Now a licensed marriage and family therapist and a certified gender specialist by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, Kody specializes in helping other LGBTQ+ individuals in their journey. In honor of this year’s National Coming Out Day, I spoke to him for tips on how allies can support anyone in their lives when they come out to them.

An LGBTQ+ person only gets one chance to come out for the first time

A good first experience of coming out can be of immense importance to an LGBT person. “There no doubt in my mind that when you come out of the closet and get a positive reception, you get a leg up,” said Kody. “By contrast, a bad coming-out can be like a nuclear bomb to your self-confidence.”

Kody stressed that it’s important for allies to understand just how important it is for an LGBTQ+ person to feel love and acceptance when they first come out. Try to understand that this person is standing before you completely naked, at their most vulnerable state. Do your best to honor all of the trust that they’re putting in you at the moment, and give them the good coming-out experience that they deserve.

Know that you were chosen for a reason

Because coming out can put someone into such a vulnerable position, most LGBTQ+ people are very careful about who they come out to, Kody explained. “It’s most likely that you were chosen because your friend felt seen by you and felt loved by you, and they are hoping that they get to keep having that.”