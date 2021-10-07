5 Other Times We Learned the Zodiac Killer's 'True' Identity

Yesterday morning, an investigative group calling themselves the Case Breakers announced that they'd found the true identity of the Zodiac Killer. The group, comprised of of 40 former police officers, journalists, and military intelligence personnel, assert that the notorious Bay Area serial killer was, in fact, a man named Gary Francis Poste. Poste apparently shared certain identifying marks with the Zodiac—forehead scars and a shoe size—and one witness that spoke to the team said that he saw Poste burying weapons in the woods.
The Case Breakers also report that one former neighbor of Poste's is now convinced that he was the serial killer, and recalls him being controlling and abusive to his wife. "He lived a double life," the neighbor said. "As I'm an adult thinking back, it all kind of makes sense now. At the time when I was a teenager, I didn't put two and two together until I got older. It hit me full-blown that Gary's the Zodiac."