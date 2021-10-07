5 Other Times We Learned the Zodiac Killer's 'True' Identity

Tarrance, who died in 2006, had served in the Air Force and Navy and was trained in the kinds of cryptograms and codes used by the Zodiac in his letters to the press. One forensic expert, Nanette Barto, believed Tarrance and the Zodiac's handwriting to be a match.

In 2019, the FBI compared Tarrance's DNA with that of the Zodiac Killer, but results were inconclusive.

Guy Ward Hendrickson

In 2015, Hendrickson's daughter Deborah Perez claimed that she had assisted her stepfather in writing the Zodiac's infamous letters, including cypher letters to the San Francisco Chronicle. She also said she sewed one of the masks the killer wore. Perez's assertions were backed by a lawyer named Kevin McLean, who'd investigated her claims about her dad. Hendrickson, McLean concluded, "was a Jekyll and Hyde. He was nuts. He set out to kill people. Some of these killings were not random."

Perez's sister Janice Hendrickson strongly refuted the allegations, telling the Chronicle, "My father was real bullheaded, and he did have a temper, and he did hit me... slapped the crap out of me. But did he kill people? I don't believe he did."

Arthur Leigh Allen

Most famously implicated in David Fincher's 2007 movie Zodiac, and in Robert Graysmith's 1986 book of the same name, Allen is perhaps the best known of all Zodiac Killer suspects. Allen was a problem child who, relatives say, killed animals for fun, and who grew up to be a convicted child molester. He was dishonorably discharged from the Navy in 1958. Not only was Allen positively identified by Mike Mageau, who survived an attack by the Zodiac, he had a voice and appearance that another survivor, Bryan Hartnell, said were similar to the killer. Allen also shared the same glove and shoe size as the murderer.