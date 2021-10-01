'Maid' is an Unflinching Portrait of a Single Mom's Will to Survive

In her 2019 memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive, Stephanie Land writes candidly about trying to raise her young daughter while working as a maid for hire. Now, a new 10-episode Netflix adaptation brings Land's story to TV.
Most TV dramas adapted from books are identified in the opening credits as "based on," but Maid is called "inspired by," and there's a lot of new, fictional material added to the mix. This includes some new characters, and some changing of actual locations and events. But Land is on record approving of the TV show's approach—and the creative team has done a great job making this story both captivating and relatable.
Maid's executive producers include actress Margot Robbie and veteran TV writer-producer John Wells, whose credits include China Beach, ER and The West Wing. Wells also was a writer and director on Shameless, the recently concluded, excellent Showtime series about a family struggling to make ends meet.
Molly Smith Metzler, another writer on Shameless, is the creator Maid. She wrote many of the Maid episodes, Wells directed four of them, and together they've crafted a story that's told entirely from one point of view—with misunderstandings, missing information and flashes of fantasy all as part of the mix.