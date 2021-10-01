'Maid' is an Unflinching Portrait of a Single Mom's Will to Survive

Alex (played by Margaret Qualley) has few options at the moment, and even less money. She starts out with access to only $18, and we see that amount dwindle on screen with every purchase of another gallon of gas or dollar-store toy for Maddie.

Eventually Alex gets a shot at an interview for a job working as a maid-for-hire at a daily cleaning service. But to land that job, she has to find someone to watch her daughter. And with no money to pay a sitter, her only choice is a risky one: Her own mother, a free-spirited artist with wild sculptures and paintings, wild hair, and wild, manic eyes. She's played by Andie MacDowell, who dives into playing her bipolar character with all the fire and energy it requires.

Qualley played dancer Ann Reinking in the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon, but that was a glamorous supporting role. Her Alex is a central starring role: Maid is Alex's journey every step of the way. We never know what's happening, or who's doing what, until Alex does. She keeps confronting crises, making decisions, and battling red tape and family members to move forward.

Maid's supporting cast is deep and strong, but in the first few episodes, the best scenes are between Alex and her mom. And it's worth noting—though I didn't know it until afterward—that MacDowell and Qualley are mother and daughter in real life.

As to Alex's life, Maid never leaves her narrative or her perspective. Instead, the TV show finds very inventive ways to help us empathize with her point of view. The most dramatic thing that happens in the first episode occurs off camera, because Alex is too far away to see it, and we hear only the sound, as does she.