Talkies Comedy Variety Show Returns for Unmuted, In-Person Laughs

“It’s sort of a show that was birthed out of very little stakes,” Chen says. “In the basement of a video store or ATA, you already know you’re getting something freaky when you go into those places.”

Somehow, to Chen’s own surprise, the show keeps going, despite the fact that the majority of its original organizers have moved to Los Angeles (he among them). It even persisted on Zoom and Twitch through the pandemic with the help of producer Will Scovill. Now, on Oct. 20, Talkies reemerges in physical space with a live show at Cobb’s Comedy Club in San Francisco.

Throughout, Talkies has been less about straight stand-up and more about characters, multimedia presentations (PowerPoint decks galore) and video art that, as Chen describes, was “very funny for the art world.”

The upcoming show is hosted by Chen, Nick Stargu (who kept Talkies going at the Roxie and All Out Comedy Theater after Chen’s 2015 move south), Aviva Siegel and Land Smith-Abbinante. Special guests include Kaseem Bentley, Jay Shingle, Amy Compeau and Mikey Walz; and the night’s AV presentations include short films by Kate Rhoades, Sad Vicious (Scott Vermeire and Steuart Pittman) and Cyrus Ghahremani.