If You See Smoke Coming from Golden Gate Park, Don’t Worry—It’s Art

Chicago began creating her Atmospheres in the late 1960s in the deserts of Southern California, at a time when Land Art was a male-dominated field, often characterized by physically excavating the earth with heavy machinery. Working with friends, she and other women released clouds of colored smoke in dramatic landscapes, sometimes nude, with their bodies painted to match. When a performance was over, only the documentation remained.

“I’ve always been more interested in my smoke pieces as a gesture of liberation—although I don’t think I understood them as that in the late 1960s,” Chicago said in a 2020 video interview with the Nevada Art Museum, which recently acquired her dry ice, smoke and fireworks archive (now on view in Reno through June 12, 2022).

Forever de Young is part of a fairly recent return to this body of work, which started in 2012 with the installation of A Butterfly for Pomona on Pomona College’s football field (a takeover of traditional male space that Chicago particularly loved). Before that, her last Atmosphere was commissioned by the Oakland Museum of California in 1974. Commercial fireworks and road flares arranged in the shape of a butterfly burned for about 17 minutes on the edge of Lake Merritt, a smoldering, yet delicate symbol that appears often in Chicago’s work.