San Francisco Arts Groups, Festivals Get $12M From the City

Throughout the first year of the pandemic, arts organizations emphasized just how crucial they are to local culture and economy in pleas for government help. After all, a night out at a concert, gallery or play often leads to other spending on food, drinks and retail, and brings the kinds of foot traffic that turns neighborhoods into destinations. And deeper than that, art spaces, music venues, theaters and cultural centers can foster a sense of belonging and strengthen their communities.
To support San Francisco’s recovery from pandemic shutdowns, Mayor London Breed announced on Monday $12 million dollars in funding for arts groups. Doled out in amounts ranging from $9,000 to $450,000, the new round of Grants for the Arts supports large institutions such as the San Francisco Symphony and San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, as well as a long list of smaller organizations. Among those are after-school program Youth Art Exchange, transgender dance company Fresh Meat Productions, Latinx arts and community space Galería de la Raza and Filipino American theater company Bindlestiff Studio. There are 250 recipients in total.