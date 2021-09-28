San Francisco Arts Groups, Festivals Get $12M From the City

Vallie Brown, who took the helm of Grants for the Arts in February of this year, says grassroots organizations that support trans people and people of color were prioritized because of how they stepped up to serve vulnerable San Franciscans during the crisis. “We felt they had a priority because they’re so connected into communities,” she explains. “I think we realized that during COVID because a lot of these arts organizations and cultural centers became hubs for communities, whether that was testing, vaccinations, food banks. ... We realized they are really boots on the ground doing a lot of this work.”

Arts grants in San Francisco have been funded by the hotel tax since 2018, but because of a drop-off in tourism during the pandemic, Breed allocated money from the general fund to support Grants for the Arts, the mayor’s office announced in Monday’s press release.

Still, the program had about $2 million less to work with than in previous years. That meant that some larger organizations, including SF Opera and American Conservatory Theater, got less money this year so that smaller groups wouldn’t have to take losses.